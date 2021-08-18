McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $238.93. 47,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,112. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

