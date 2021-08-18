Mchain (MAR) Trading 148.8% Higher Over Last Week

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $91,673.78 and $17.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mchain has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006172 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007244 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,730,650 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.