Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

