Royal Bank of Canada Trims MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Target Price to $41.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAX. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 213,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $457,070.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,390.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,364,613. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.