Medica Group (LON:MGP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON MGP traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 172.50 ($2.25). The stock had a trading volume of 91,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,394. The company has a market cap of £211.19 million and a P/E ratio of 143.75. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.50 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.70.

In related news, insider Stuart Quin purchased 19,505 shares of Medica Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

