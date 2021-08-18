MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Raised to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

