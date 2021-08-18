MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Raised to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25.
MedMen Enterprises Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.