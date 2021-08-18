MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of MEDNAX worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $243,000.

MEDNAX stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

