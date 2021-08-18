Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 132,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,688. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.