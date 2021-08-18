Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SMIZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

