Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0507 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,089.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00462852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003611 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.84 or 0.01399725 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

