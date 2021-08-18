Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,519.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.00433990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.00 or 0.01401315 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

