Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MCARY stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708. Mercari has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

