Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MCARY stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708. Mercari has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17.
About Mercari
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.