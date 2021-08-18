Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

