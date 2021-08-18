Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

