Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.79. 7,396,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

