Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,745 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 385,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

