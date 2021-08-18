Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.16 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Metal has a market cap of $168.30 million and approximately $48.16 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00168150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00836725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

