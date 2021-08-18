Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $159,051.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.01 or 0.06745590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00142752 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,833,973 coins and its circulating supply is 78,833,875 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

