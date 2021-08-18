Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $106,331.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $106,331.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

