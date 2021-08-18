MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,089. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

