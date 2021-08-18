Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.13.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,355 shares of company stock worth $666,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after buying an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

