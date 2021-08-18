Millennium Management LLC Acquires 19,186 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 931,802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 670.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 648,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 539,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

