Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.