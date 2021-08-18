Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 246,880 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 246,880 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

