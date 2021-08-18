Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,985 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

