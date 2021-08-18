Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Bel Fuse worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.52. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

