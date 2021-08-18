Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $859,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,642.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.