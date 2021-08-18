Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,679 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,953. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.