Millennium Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 640.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,636 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.44% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,906.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

