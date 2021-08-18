Millennium Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 640.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,636 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,107,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,196,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,109 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,906.79% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. Analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

