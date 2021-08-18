Millennium Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 366.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Carriage Services worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

