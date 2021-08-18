Millennium Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 183,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 6.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

