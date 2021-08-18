Millennium Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,638. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

