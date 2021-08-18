Millennium Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of MEI Pharma worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

