Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

