Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.33. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

