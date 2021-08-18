Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Thermon Group worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,532 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 179,431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 159,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $549.63 million, a PE ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

