Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,860 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Employers worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Employers by 16.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Employers by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 20.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Employers by 40.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

