Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 444,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Diana Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSX stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $388.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

