Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pactiv Evergreen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $252,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $3,916,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

PTVE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.18. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

