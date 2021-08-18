Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cango as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CANG. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CANG opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73. Cango Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CANG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Cango Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

