Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Middlesex Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $316,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,702. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

