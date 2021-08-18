Millennium Management LLC Purchases 67,362 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $404.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.76.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

