Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOTU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,364,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,890,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,675,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,914,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,451,000.

OTCMKTS BIOTU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

