Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,332,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,642.75 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $859,904. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

