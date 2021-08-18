Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,087,994 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,994 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Conduent worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.