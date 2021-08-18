Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,558 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

