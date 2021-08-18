Millennium Management LLC Sells 56,605 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Thermon Group worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $549.63 million, a PE ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

THR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

