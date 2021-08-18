Millennium Management LLC Sells 61,725 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.