Millennium Management LLC Sells 82,965 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.24.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $689.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.